New Saints: Feronikeli await in Champions League qualifying

The New Saints were known as Total Network Solutions FC from 1997 to 2006

Welsh Premier League champions New Saints will face Feronikeli in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Saints boss Scott Ruscoe was in Pristina to see the Kosovan champions beat Santa Coloma 2-1 in the preliminary round final.

Chus Sosa put the Andorran side ahead and despite Yll Hokha's red card, Mevlan Zeka levelled for Feronikeli.

Kastriot Rexha's late header secured victory for 10-man Feronikeli.

The first leg in Wales is scheduled for Tuesday, 9 July before the return leg in Pristina a week later.

The New Saints were crowned Welsh Premier League champions for the 13th time last season.