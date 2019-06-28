Women's League Cup: Glentoran lift trophy with quickfire double from Demi Vance

Demi Vance
Vance had a first-half penalty saved by Nicole McClure

Glentoran Women lifted the Women's League Cup as a quickfire Demi Vance double saw them beat Sion Swifts Ladies 2-0 in the final at Seaview.

Vance's goals came in the 76th and 77th minutes to secure a deserved win for the Glens who edged the match against an under-strength Swifts side.

The midfielder had a first-half penalty saved by Nicole McClure in after Rachel Rogan was fouled by Tasmin McCarter.

Zoe McGlynn came closest for the Swifts with a half-volley on the hour.

The east Belfast outfit made a strong start to the game and were on top for the opening half hour, with Vance's penalty one of a number of opportunities they had to take the lead.

More to follow.

