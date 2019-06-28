Ryan Babel joins Galatasaray after Fulham contract ends

Babel played for the Netherlands in the Nations League this summer

Former Fulham and Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has signed a three-year contract with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The 32-year-old Dutch international was a free agent after his contract at Fulham expired at the end of the season.

Galatasaray said Babel has received a £1.79m signing-on fee and will earn £2.24m a year.

After leaving Liverpool in 2007, Babel had spells at Hoffenheim and Ajax.

He has already played twice in Turkey, for Kasimpasa and Besiktas, as well as Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and Deportivo de La Coruna.

He has won 57 caps for the Netherlands, scoring eight goals.