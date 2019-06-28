Loren Dykes: Wales defender signs new Bristol City deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Loren Dykes reflects on football career as she wins her 100th Wales cap

Defender Loren Dykes has signed a new contract with Bristol City Women.

Dykes, 30, recently joined Jess Fishlock in an exclusive club when she won her 100th cap for Wales.

The new deal ensures Dykes will spend an 11th season with Bristol City.

"I'm delighted to have signed for another season at Bristol City," Dykes said. "I can safely say that we're making huge forward strides on and off the field, and I want to continue to be a part of what we're building."

"Loren epitomises everything that Bristol City is about. Having her on board for the coming season is integral to any success we're going to have," City manager Tanya Oxtoby added.

"Her leadership on and off the field is vital and the quality she brings is irreplaceable.

"I have got so much admiration for what she does both on and off the pitch, we couldn't do what we do without her and she makes my job an absolute dream."

