James Justin: Leicester's Brendan Rodgers makes Luton full-back his first signing

James Justin (right) scored three goals in 52 appearances for the League 1 side in 2018/19

Leicester City have signed full-back James Justin from Championship side Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who can play on the right and left, has agreed a five-year deal and becomes Brendan Rodgers' first signing as Foxes manager.

"I'm over the moon," said Justin, who helped the Hatters to promotion from League One last season.

"I feel like I'm ready for this moment. I hope to bring a lot of energy and commitment to the badge."