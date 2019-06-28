Aaron Wilbraham: Rochdale forward, 39, signs new one-year deal

Aaron Wilbraham scores for Rochdale
Rochdale's Aaron Wilbraham made his debut in the second tier with Stockport County in 1997

Rochdale forward Aaron Wilbraham has signed a new one-year deal to keep him at Spotland past his 40th birthday.

The 39-year-old played in the Premier League for Norwich City and Crystal Palace and has scored in the top four divisions of English football.

Ex-Bristol City and MK Dons player Wilbraham scored four goals in 23 League One matches last season.

"We've got a great set of lads here and everyone wants to keep that momentum going," he said.

