Heurelho Gomes: Watford's veteran keeper signs new one-year

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a new contract to stay at the Premier League club for a further year.

The Brazilian, 38, said in March he was "99% sure" he would retire at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Gomes was seen in tears after his side's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace on 16 March as it was widely thought to be his last Watford game at Vicarage Road.

He new contract means he will spend a sixth season with the Hornets.

Gomes joined Watford, then in the Championship, on a free transfer from Tottenham in May 2014.

He has made 100 Premier League appearances for the Hornets, with his most recent coming in a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on 13 May 2018.

Last season Gomes was back-up to Ben Foster in the Premier League, but played in all of Watford's FA Cup games as they reached the final before losing 6-0 to Manchester City.