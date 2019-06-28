Frankie Brown: Women's World Cup 'disappointment' leads to new Bristol City deal

Frankie Brown was ever present for Bristol City in the Women's Super League last season

Defender Frankie Brown says being left out of the Scotland squad for the Women's World Cup convinced her to sign a new deal with Bristol City.

Brown, 31, earned her 96th Scotland cap earlier this year, but was dropped ahead of the tournament in France.

Her omission came despite helping Bristol to a surprise sixth-place finish in Women's Super League.

"I played well last season and really enjoyed it so I didn't want to finish on a disappointing note," she said.

Brown featured for Scotland at the European Championships in 2017 - their first appearance at a major women's tournament - and said the "disappointment" of not being picked for the World Cup was a "reason behind deciding to stay".

She told the club website: "I want to come back and have another great season.

"We need to use this season as motivation and a platform to push on from so it's not just a one off."

The new deal means Brown will be with Bristol City for a sixth season and will again line up at the back with captain Loren Dykes, who has also signed a contract extension with the club.

The 2019-20 campaign will be the 31-year-old Wales international's 11th with the club.

