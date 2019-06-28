Charlton Athletic: Chuks Aneke joins club after leaving MK Dons

From the section

Chuks Aneke played for Stevenage, Preston and Crewe before joining MK Dons in 2016

Charlton Athletic have signed striker Chuks Aneke on a two-year deal after the expiry of his contract at MK Dons.

Aneke, 25, scored 17 league goals to help the Dons secure promotion from League Two last season.

He is Charlton's second signing of the close season following forward Macualey Bonne's move from Leyton Orient earlier this month.

"It feels great, I'm delighted to be at such a big club," Arsenal academy graduate Aneke said.

