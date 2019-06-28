Jamie Allen: Coventry City sign Burton Albion midfielder for undisclosed fee
Coventry City have signed midfielder Jamie Allen for an undisclosed fee from League One rivals Burton Albion.
The 24-year-old, who still had a year left on his Burton contract, joins the Sky Blues on a three-year deal.
Allen scored eight goals in 50 appearances for the Brewers last season and made a total of 80 appearances.
Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website: "Jamie knows this division inside out and he will add experience in the centre of midfield."
