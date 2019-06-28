Jamie Allen: Coventry City sign Burton Albion midfielder for undisclosed fee

Jamie Allen played in 42 of Burton's 46 league games last season

Coventry City have signed midfielder Jamie Allen for an undisclosed fee from League One rivals Burton Albion.

The 24-year-old, who still had a year left on his Burton contract, joins the Sky Blues on a three-year deal.

Allen scored eight goals in 50 appearances for the Brewers last season and made a total of 80 appearances.

Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website: "Jamie knows this division inside out and he will add experience in the centre of midfield."

