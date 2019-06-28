Scott Allan 'dying for a game' on Hibs return after 'long year' at Celtic

Scott Allan is enjoying his return for a third spell at Easter Road

Hibernian signing Scott Allan is "dying for a game of football" - and with a club "where I was appreciated" - after a "long year" on the Celtic sidelines.

The 27-year-old midfielder did not play a single first-team game last season after returning from his loan at Easter Road during the previous campaign.

He signed a pre-contract agreement in January and is now back for a third spell with Hibs.

"I was just desperate to get here and get back playing again," he said.

"I tried to come in January, but it wasn't to be, so I had to knuckle down until the end of the season."

Neil Lennon was still Hibs' head coach when Allan agreed to make his return but soon made his own return to Celtic.

Despite the change in manager, with Brendan Rodgers having headed to Leicester City, Allan still could not find a way into the Celtic squad.

"It was a bit strange," Allan said. "I felt, over the season, I deserved at least a chance, but there ended up not even being a chance.

"I knew it was going to be a long year, but I dealt with it. Neil and I had a chat when he came in about playing time, but I think other influences stopped that happening.

"I needed to be somewhere where I was appreciated."

Allan, who had first joined Hibs from West Bromwich Albion, does not regret leaving Easter Road for Celtic in 2015 and believes he is now a better player.

"It just wasn't to be at Celtic," he said. "I wouldn't change anything. I went there believing that I was good enough to at least get a run in the team."

Present Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom said "there's no shame in not getting in their team" and believes that the midfielder can get his career back on track with his side.

"Celtic have won every trophy going - that's why he wasn't playing," he said. "I'm delighted that we have him - he loves it here and the fans love him.

"He's played his best football here, but he'll be the first to admit he's not played his best football yet - for his talent and ambition.

"He loves the game, he's bright, he's good tactically and I think there's more to come from him."