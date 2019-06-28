Exeter City: Defender Gary Warren and goalkeeper Jonny Maxted agree deals

Gary Warren previously played under Exeter manager Matt Taylor at Team Bath

Exeter City have signed defender Gary Warren and goalkeeper Jonny Maxted on undisclosed-length contracts.

Centre-back Warren, 34, left Yeovil by mutual consent on Wednesday a year into his two-year deal with The Glovers.

Maxted, 25, will join The Grecians on 1 July after failing to agree a new contract with Accrington, for whom he made 26 appearances last season.

"I can't wait now to get started and to get the season under way," former Newport County player Warren said.

