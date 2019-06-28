Gary Brabin: Luton Town appoint former boss as one of two assistants

Gary Brabin has worked with Graeme Jones on the coaching staff at Everton

Former Luton Town boss Gary Brabin has returned to the Championship club as one of two assistant managers.

The 48-year-old took the Hatters to the Conference play-off final in 2011, which they lost on penalties.

Former Tranmere boss Brabin had most recently been number two to Terry McPhillips at Blackpool, where he left in March due to personal reasons.

"I know him almost better than anyone as a reliable, intelligent, streetwise football man," said boss Graeme Jones.

Luton say they will announce their second assistant "in due course", with Mick Harford - who took caretaker charge after Nathan Jones' departure to Stoke in January - reverting to his previous position of chief recruitment officer.

Brabin replaces Steve Rutter, who left the Bedfordshire club on 19 June to join Greek side Atromitos.