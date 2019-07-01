Tokyo 2020: The non-English players in Team GB contention

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Norway 0-3 England

England's victory over Norway at the Women's World Cup not only secured their place in the semi-finals but also guaranteed Team GB's place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The four home nations agreed in October to allow a GB women's team, but qualification depended on England's progress in France.

The Scottish FA said it would not actively promote the side but would not prevent players being involved, while the Football Association of Wales said it will not align themselves politically with the team.

London 2012 was the first time a GB women's team competed at the Olympics, with the squad dominated by England players and only two Scots included.

So who are the players from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in contention for Tokyo?

Phil Neville's World Cup squad are expected to provide the majority of Team GB members

SCOTLAND

Scotland's exploits at the World Cup have been eclipsed by England's run to the semi-finals in France.

But Shelley Kerr's side came agonisingly close to reaching the last 16, only to be denied by VAR decisions and Argentina in their final group game.

Their first World Cup finals has also lifted the profile of the players along with expectations.

Kim Little was crowned PFA Women's Player of the Year in 2013

Kim Little

The most prominent female Scottish player of her generation, Little spent two years playing for Seattle Reign.

The 29-year-old Arsenal player was one of only two non-English players to have been included in Team GB'S squad in 2012, alongside Ifeoma Dieke.

The midfielder has scored 54 goals in 136 appearances since making her Scotland debut aged 16 in 2007.

Erin Cuthbert has been nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award

Erin Cuthbert

Whereas Little has been Scotland's star of the past decade, 20-year-old striker Cuthbert is undoubtedly the heir apparent.

Making her debut in 2016 in a Euro 2017 qualifier against Belarus, Cuthbert was a member of the squad who featured in the finals in the Netherlands.

Cuthbert joined Chelsea from Glasgow City in 2016 and last season was a member of the Blues squad which reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals.

She was also nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award and won the Women's Player of the Year award at Chelsea.

Rachel Corsie, Jen Beattie and Caroline Weir are other Scottish players who will be in contention for Team GB spots.

WALES

Wales' World Cup qualifying hopes were ended in their final game by England - but it was a campaign which fired the imagination of the Welsh public.

Record crowds have watched Wales' home friendlies since their World Cup qualifying campaign and a recent MBE awarded to manager Jayne Ludlow is testament to the work she has done since 2014.

Ludlow's side are now preparing for the Euro 2021 qualifiers, which begin in the autumn with an exciting squad of experience and youth.

Jess Fishlock is Wales' most capped footballer

Jess Fishlock

Fishlock was a notable and surprise absentee when Hope Powell named her GB squad for London 2012.

Since then Cardiff-born Fishlock has established herself as one of the biggest stars of the women's game thanks to her exploits overseas.

The 32-year-old midfielder has played for Seattle Reign in the National Women's Soccer League since 2013.

She has also played for other clubs on loan during that time and won the Women's Champions League with Lyon in May.

Fishlock is the first Welsh footballer to have won 100 caps.

Sophie Ingle recently extended her Chelsea contract until 2021

Sophie Ingle

There were a few raised eyebrows in 2015 when Ludlow appointed Ingle as Wales captain in place of Fishlock.

Ingle's time as captain coincided with Wales coming close to qualifying for their first major tournament.

At Chelsea she was part of a side beaten by Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals but hopes to turn her near misses and plaudits into major tournament appearances and silverware.

Other Wales players who will stake a claim for inclusion will be Loren Dykes, Rachel Rowe and Kayleigh Green.

NORTHERN IRELAND

Northern Ireland finished fourth in their 2019 World Cup qualifying group and will be among Wales' opponents in Euro 2021 qualifying.

The side is managed by former Kilmarnock boss Kenny Shiels, with the majority of his squad selected from the Northern Ireland Women's Premiership.

Rachel Furness plays her club football for Reading

Rachel Furness

Sunderland-born Furness' senior international career began in 2005, when she made her debut for Northern Ireland against Slovakia.

Furness, 30, had been overlooked by England and opted to play for Northern Ireland, whom she qualifies for through her Belfast-born mother.

The midfielder, who left Sunderland to join Reading in 2017, has represented both Ireland and Great Britain at the World University Games.

Simone Magill is the first female footballer from Northern Ireland to play for a Premier League team

Simone Magill

Magill secured her place in the history books by scoring the quickest goal in international women's football with a strike after 11 seconds against Georgia in 2016.

Two years earlier the forward was a member of the Everton side beaten by Arsenal in the 2014 Women's FA Cup final.

The 24-year-old won the Dixie Dean Everton Ladies Player of the Year award in Ma,y having twice been named the Women's Premier League Player of the Year.

Laura Rafferty of Brighton is another key players in Shiels' squad.