Bangor City face Colwyn Bay in FAW Tier 2 North opener
-
- From the section Welsh
Bangor City will host Colwyn Bay on the opening weekend of the new FAW Tier 2 North League.
Bay return to Welsh football after 35 years in the English pyramid while Bangor were spared relegation after a 42-point deduction was halved.
Llanelli, relegated from the Welsh Premier, host Pontypridd Town on the opening weekend of the South League.
The two divisions replace the Cymru Alliance and Welsh Football League Division One.
The changes are part of the Football Association of Wales' restructuring of the Welsh football leagues.
FAW Tier 2 South League
Friday, 16 August
Goytre United v Briton Ferry Llansawel
Llanelli Town AFC v Pontypridd Town
Cwmbran Celtic v Swansea University
Saturday, 17 August
Haverfordwest County v Caerau Ely
Afan Lido v Undy Athletic
Cambrian & Clydach v Llantwit Major
STM Sports v Cwmamman United
Taffs Well v Ammanford
FAW Tier 2 North League
Friday, 16 August
Prestatyn Town v Guilsfield
Saturday, 17 August
Bangor City v Colwyn Bay
Flint Town United v Rhyl
Llandudno v Corwen
Llanfair United v Ruthin
Llangefni Town v Gresford Athletic
Llanrhaeadr v Penrhyncoch
Porthmadog v Conwy Borough