AC Milan banned from Europa League next season over Financial Fair Play breaches

From the section

AC Milan have been banned from next season's Europa League over breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Serie A club's suspension from European football was announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Cas ruled in favour of European football governing body Uefa which had accused AC Milan of violating the spending regulations.

"AC Milan is excluded from Uefa club competitions of the sporting season 2019-2020," it said.

Milan finished fifth in Serie A in the 2018-19 season, one point behind local rivals Inter.

More to follow