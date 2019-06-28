Sabri Lamouchi: Nottingham Forest appoint Frenchman after sacking Martin O'Neill

Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Martin O'Neill, replacing him with former France international Sabri Lamouchi as their new head coach.

O'Neill, 67, won two European Cups with the Reds as a player and returned to the City Ground as boss in January.

Forest were four points outside the Championship play-offs when O'Neill took charge but he was unable to guide them to a top-six finish.

Lamouchi, 47, has previously had spells in charge of Ivory Coast and Rennes.

He was capped 12 times by France in a playing career that saw him feature for Monaco, Parma, Inter Milan and Marseille.

Forest said that he will be "assisted by six new members of staff".

O'Neill, who made 371 appearances for Forest as a player, won eight of his 19 games in charge of the club after replacing Aitor Karanka.

In a short two-sentence statement on the club website, Forest said they "would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at the City Ground and wish him well for the future".

