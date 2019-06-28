Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar sign ex-Bury midfielder Jay O'Shea
-
- From the section Football
Brisbane Roar, managed by former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler, have signed former Bury midfielder Jay O'Shea.
The 30-year-old was a free agent after helping The Shakers win the League Two title in 2018-19.
"It was exciting when I got the call from Robbie Fowler, being a Premier League legend," he told the club website.
"It's a great competition and fantastic opportunity for myself."
O'Shea is the latest player to join the Australian side from the English Football League after Shrewsbury striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Bury defender Tom Aldred and Carlisle's Macaulay Gillesphey agreed moves earlier this week.