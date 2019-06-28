Jamie Ness: Midfielder moves to Dundee on two-year deal
Former Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness has joined Dundee after leaving Plymouth Argyle.
Ness, 28, has signed a two-year deal to bolster Dundee's bid for an instant return to the Scottish Premiership.
The ex-Scotland under-21 player turned out 59 times for Plymouth after moving from Scunthorpe United in 2017.
Ness came through the Rangers youth ranks and made 18 first-team appearances before earning a move to Stoke City in 2012.
He failed to make the breakthrough at the Potters and was sent on loan to Leyton Orient and Crewe.