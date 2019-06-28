Jamie Ness: Midfielder moves to Dundee on two-year deal

  • From the section Dundee
Jamie Ness
Ness started out at Rangers before a move to Stoke City

Former Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness has joined Dundee after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

Ness, 28, has signed a two-year deal to bolster Dundee's bid for an instant return to the Scottish Premiership.

The ex-Scotland under-21 player turned out 59 times for Plymouth after moving from Scunthorpe United in 2017.

Ness came through the Rangers youth ranks and made 18 first-team appearances before earning a move to Stoke City in 2012.

He failed to make the breakthrough at the Potters and was sent on loan to Leyton Orient and Crewe.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you