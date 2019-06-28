Wayne Rooney: Former England striker 'received managerial job offers'

Wayne Rooney is currently playing for DC United in the MLS

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney says he has received managerial job offers in England and the US.

The ex-England captain, 33, is currently playing at DC United and is taking steps to move into coaching.

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are among former England team-mates giving Rooney "hope about going into management".

"There's already offers which have been made, but at the minute I'm still a player," he told Sky Sports.

"I want to enjoy playing, then I'll see which offers are right when I do finish.

"There's an opportunity for me to go into management straight away, and when I do hang my boots up, that decision will be made on what the ambition of the club is, what my ambitions are and what's right for both myself and that team."

Gerrard is currently manager at Rangers, while Derby boss Lampard is being linked with the Chelsea job.

Rooney's former Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville has just guided England into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

Rooney, who is the all-time record scorer for England and Manchester United, is hoping to complete his coaching badges while in Washington.

He added: "It's great for myself, who wants to go into management, to see these lads getting opportunities and it gives you hope that it will happen to you."