Women's World Cup: Record-breaking peak of 7.6m watch England beat Norway

A record-breaking peak UK TV audience of 7.6 million watched on BBC One as England beat Norway 3-0 to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals.

That is 38.6% of the available audience and beats the previous best for a women's game of 6.9 million for England's 23 June win over Cameroon.

England face the winners of Friday's match between hosts France and world number one side the USA on Tuesday.

The semi-final kicks off at 20:00 BST, live on BBC One.

The Women's World Cup final is on Sunday 7 July (16:00).

The BBC added that the 2019 tournament has extended its record for TV reach to 22.2 million, well in excess of the 12.4 million mark set in 2015 during the World Cup in Canada.

How the audience has grown

It is the third time a new record peak audience has been recorded by the BBC during the tournament.

The figures are based on those watching for five minutes or more. An average audience figure for Thursday's match is expected to be released later.

9 June: England 2-1 Scotland - 6.1m

23 June: England 3-0 Cameroon - 6.9m

27 June: England 3-0 Norway - 7.6m

