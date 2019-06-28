Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are set to launch a £5m bid for Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair, who can play in midfield and defence, after the collapse of their move for Motherwell playmaker David Turnbull. (Daily Record)

Rangers' latest midfield recruit Joe Aribo says he has been compared to Patrick Vieira and Dele Alli as he looks to make a big impact at Ibrox. (Sun)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has spoken for the first time about the "major depression" that took him out of football for six months last season and says if he had kept playing he would "have done myself serious harm". (Times, subscription required)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed his interest in Bolton midfielder Luca Connell. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts' new signing Conor Washington is confident he can become the club's most prolific striker since John Robertson. No Hearts player in 27 years has scored 20 goals or more in a season but Northern Ireland forward Washington says "I believe that's a realistic target". (Scotsman, print edition)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has targeted Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch to solve his midfield injury crisis. (Daily Record)

Hibernian are poised to clinch the loan signing of Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell. (Sun)

Kilmarnock have handed out-of-contract Preston playmaker Ben Pringle the chance to win a deal. He will join the club for their pre-season training camp in Marbella along with fellow trialist, Derby defender Kellan Gordon. (Daily Express, print edition)

Falkirk are set to receive a windfall of around £2000,000 after their former midfielder Will Vaulks moved from Rotherham to Cardiff City for £3.5m. The Bairns agreed a sell-on clause when Vaulks joined Rotherham three years ago. (Daily Mail, print edition)