Africa Cup of Nations: Uganda 0-1 Senegal

Sadio Mane scores for Senegal against Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations
Sadio Mane is playing at his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament after missing the 2015 edition through injury

Sadio Mane scored the winner before missing another penalty as Senegal beat Uganda in Cairo to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Liverpool's Mane produced a clinical low finish then won a penalty after being fouled by keeper Denis Onyango, who had already been booked.

Mane, who had missed from the spot in the previous game against Kenya, was denied after the referee opted against sending the keeper off.

Allan Kateregga went close for Uganda.

Senegal, who are seeking a first Africa Cup of Nations triumph, will meet Benin, surprise winners over Morocco, in the last eight in Cairo on 10 July.

Despite his penalty miss, Mane is leading scorer at the tournament after scoring his third goal, two of which have come from the spot.

Sadio Mane's penalty is saved by Uganda keeper Denis Onyango at the Africa Cup of Nations
Mane has missed two penalties in two games at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Uganda's build-up to the tie was disrupted by a pay dispute which saw players boycott training on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Okwi and substitute Kateregga, from a late free-kick, both forced saves from Alfred Gomis but Senegal's experience saw them through.

Analysis

BBC Afrique's Pierre-Antoine Denis

Sadio Mane's goal in the opening minutes of the game concluded a very good start for Senegal. We saw more evidence of the speed and dynamism of their attacking, and it could be the key factor in leading them to the title.

There was also an excellent performance by Idrissa Gueye - the Everton player controlled the midfield on his own, dictating the pace of his team.

Uganda made too many mistakes, showing too little of the technical ability they possess. In addition, they have made far too many defensive errors for this level of competition, one leading to a goal and the other to Mane's failed penalty.

They are out, but they have made their nation proud, producing some impressive performances and revealing some very talented players.

Line-ups

Uganda

  • 18OnyangoBooked at 5mins
  • 5Mugabi
  • 4Juuko
  • 16WasswaSubstituted forAwanyat 18'minutes
  • 15Walusimbi
  • 22Abdu
  • 23Azira
  • 8AuchoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forKatereggaat 77'minutes
  • 7OkwiBooked at 8mins
  • 17Miya
  • 9KadduSubstituted forKyambaddeat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Odongkara
  • 2Ochaya
  • 3Awany
  • 6Lwanga
  • 10Kizito
  • 11Nsibambi
  • 12Mukiibi
  • 13Kateregga
  • 14Wadada
  • 19Magoola
  • 20Muleme
  • 21Kyambadde

Senegal

  • 23Gomis
  • 21Gassama
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 3KoulibalyBooked at 70mins
  • 12Sabaly
  • 17B NdiayeBooked at 11mins
  • 5Gueye
  • 18SarrSubstituted forKeitaat 81'minutes
  • 14SaivetSubstituted forDiattaat 69'minutes
  • 10Mané
  • 9NiangSubstituted forDiagneat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Diallo
  • 2Ciss
  • 4Cissé
  • 6Sané
  • 7Konaté
  • 11Keita
  • 13A N'Diaye
  • 15Diatta
  • 19Diagne
  • 20Thioub
  • 22Wagué
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match Stats

Home TeamUgandaAway TeamSenegal
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home26
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Uganda 0, Senegal 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Uganda 0, Senegal 1.

Krépin Diatta (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Kateregga (Uganda).

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timothy Awany (Uganda).

Foul by Keita (Senegal).

Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lumala Abdu (Uganda).

Keita (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Allan Kyambadde (Uganda).

Substitution

Substitution, Senegal. Mbaye Diagne replaces M'Baye Niang.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Kyambadde (Uganda).

Substitution

Substitution, Senegal. Keita replaces Ismaila Sarr.

Attempt saved. Allan Kateregga (Uganda) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ismaila Sarr (Senegal).

Micheal Azira (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

M'Baye Niang (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Murushid Juuko (Uganda).

Substitution

Substitution, Uganda. Allan Kateregga replaces Khalid Aucho.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda).

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Kyambadde (Uganda).

Offside, Senegal. Alfred Gomis tries a through ball, but M'Baye Niang is caught offside.

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Allan Kyambadde (Uganda).

Attempt missed. Micheal Azira (Uganda) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan Kyambadde.

Booking

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Senegal. Krépin Diatta replaces Henri Saivet.

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Kyambadde (Uganda).

