Ziggy Gordon relishing Central Coast Mariners challenge after Hamilton exit

Ziggy Gordon scored a vital goal for Hamilton against St Johnstone

Ziggy Gordon says he chose to sign for Central Coast Mariners because of his desire to "experience new challenges" after leaving Hamilton Academical.

The 26-year-old pulled out of move to Dinamo Bucharest after the sacking of head coach Mircea Rednic.

Gordon said he agreed a two-year contract with the A-League outfit after "speaking with several teams" and considering his family and career.

"It was obvious to me to sign for the Mariners," he told BBC Scotland.

"It ticks all the boxes and, after many conversations with the manager, I was sold on the project and believed I can make a difference."

Among his new team-mates in Australia, where Central Coast finished bottom of the 10-team league last season, will be former Celtic, Dunfermline Athletic and Motherwell midfielder Michael McGlinchey.

Gordon had returned for a second spell with Accies last summer after stints with Jagiellonia Bialystok and Pogon Siedice in Poland.

His 41 appearances last season attracted the interest of Dinamo in Romania's top flight and his goal in a final-day win over St Johnstone helped secure Accies' stay in the Scottish Premiership.