Women's World Cup: England boss Phil Neville says semi-final will be 'unbelievable occasion'

England manager Phil Neville says their Women's World Cup semi-final will be an "unbelievable occasion" after his side beat Norway to reach the last four.

The Lionesses won 3-0 in Le Havre thanks to goals from Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze.

They will face France or the USA - who play on Friday - in Lyon on Tuesday.

"Some people back off when they get to this stage. Maybe it's an English mentality, but not this group of players," Neville told BBC Sport.

"Whether it's this year or next, success will come their way because they are a fantastic bunch."

England's semi-final will be their toughest test yet, against either hosts France or defending champions the United States, the world's top-ranked team.

The Lionesses have never won a major trophy, but this is their third consecutive semi-final - reaching the last four in 2015 and Euro 2017 under former boss Mark Sampson.

England were unbeaten in their last meeting with both potential semi-final opponents, drawing 2-2 with the US this year and beating France 4-1 in 2018 - both in the SheBelieves Cup.

Under Neville, who took charge in January 2018, England won the invitational tournament earlier this year, where they finished above the US.

Of their win over Norway, former England defender Neville said: "This was the best they have played under me.

"We keep saying we are having fun and they are playing like it. Yesterday, I knew we were going to win this game because of the look in their eyes and the 11 that didn't play were driving it."

England's victory, which was fully deserved, boosted hopes of Team GB reaching the 2020 Olympics. If England finish in the top three European teams at the World Cup, then there will be a British team in Tokyo.

Neville said he is "not bothered" who stands between them and the final in Lyon on Sunday, 7 July.

"We want to play them both [France and USA]. The atmosphere and occasion at the semi-final will be incredible. The players have proved the bigger the occasion, the better we are," he said.

Neville had plenty of praise for Lyon right-back Bronze, whose magnificent 20-yard drive sealed the victory.

"We've seen tonight Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world, without a shadow of a doubt - with her athleticism and quality," said Neville.

"There's no player like her in the world. I played full-back [for Manchester United and England] but never to that level."

Bronze has been 'dreaming of Lyon semi-final'

Bronze is looking forward to playing the semi-final in Lyon. She plays her club football for Olympique Lyonnais, where she has won the past two Champions League. The final is also at the Stade de Lyon.

She also scored an excellent goal from 20 yards against Norway at the 2015 World Cup at the last-16 stage.

"It always seems to be against Norway," she said. "I've been dreaming of getting to the semi-final in Lyon. All the passion came out in that strike.

"I was practising that one this morning. I did a few shots like that. Practice makes perfect.

"It was a comfortable game, even out of possession we were comfortable. They had good chances but defensively we were so solid. We were clinical and found the gaps in their defence while our defence stayed strong.

"We'll have to raise our game against France or the USA but we know we can match up against either one of those teams. We can get a rest and watch the rest of the quarter-finals now."

'England win was exquisite to watch'

England are 90 minutes away from their first ever World Cup final

England keeper Karen Bardsley, who had three saves to make, said the win was "exquisite to watch".

The 34-year-old is at her third World Cup with the Lionesses - all under different managers, Hope Powell, Sampson and Neville.

"It was a very commanding performance," the Manchester City player said. "We were brave in playing in tight spaces and stuck to the game plan.

"We could have had a few more opportunities. It was a very convincing win.

"I'm so proud of these girls. We keep building momentum and facing new challenges and overcoming obstacles."

Bardsley, who was born and raised in the USA, said she does not mind who they play in the semis, adding: "I don't care. I just want to play. I'm ready. Let's go."

'Ticking off games in our head'

England captain Steph Houghton, who made a stunning goalline clearance to deny Lisa-Marie Utland in the 67th minute, said: "We know we are one game away from a final. We've been ticking games off in our head.

"The performances are getting better. You know a semi-final will be tough no matter who we play.

"We look forward to watching them [France and USA]. We'll be going to the training pitch and getting even better."

How the papers reacted