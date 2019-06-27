Steven Naismith: Hearts' Craig Levein confident of signing after Norwich City exit

Steven Naismith scored 16 times for Hearts last season

Manager Craig Levein is sure that Steven Naismith will be playing for Hearts again this coming season.

The 32-year-old Scotland forward is being released by Norwich City after spending a year and a half on loan to the Scottish Premiership club.

Naismith has spent the last few days training with Hearts.

"There are one or two things to sort out, but other than that, I'm sure he will be playing for Hearts next season," Levein said.

Naismith scored 16 goals in 31 appearances for Hearts before his season was cut short by injury at the end of February and returned to his parent club for treatment.

But, with the 49-times capped Scotland forward's Norwich contract ending on 30 June, Levein is "hopeful that it will be announced" soon that the forward has become a permanent signing.

Levein was speaking after Conor Washington, the Northern Ireland forward released by Sheffield United, was secured on a two-year contract.

Centre-half Craig Halkett completed his move to Hearts from Premiership rivals Livingston last week, while Aidy White was signed in March as the former Leeds United and Barnsley left-back bids to return after two years out of football through injury.

"Aidy White is in training," Levein added. "He wasn't able to play last season.

"I've got one more signing to do and if we can get that one done then that's effectively four new players. If we can get Steven done, that will count as a fifth."

Levein refused to comment on whether the unnamed player was former Hearts winger Jamie Walker, who has been in talks about an early release from his Wigan Athletic contract after making only two starts for the Championship club since his £300,000 move from Tynecastle in January 2018.

Walker played 17 times, making eight starts, on loan to League One outfit Peterborough United in the second half of 2018 before his season was cut short of by an injury that required surgery.