Women's World Cup: USA have 'phenomenal focus', says coach Jill Ellis amid Donald Trump row

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019: France v USA Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris Date: Friday, 28 June, 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website & App.

Coach Jill Ellis says the USA team has "phenomenal focus" after president Donald Trump criticised Megan Rapinoe before their quarter-final with France.

The holders face the hosts in Paris in the World Cup's biggest game so far.

The build-up has been dominated by a dispute between Rapinoe and Trump after the US co-captain said she would snub a potential visit to the White House.

But coach Ellis said: "Our players are just ready to face the first and second balls, and really get after it."

She added: "I'm not around them all the time so I don't know what they're saying, but at the end of the day, on the training ground and in meeting rooms, focus has been phenomenal."

The USA are top of the world rankings having lost just once since 2017 - in a friendly against France in Le Havre in January - and they are aiming to win a record fourth World Cup.

France have only reached the semi-finals once, losing 3-1 to the US in 2011, and if the hosts win on Friday it will be the first time the US have failed to make the last four.

Ellis added: "This is a big game and the players know that. They're wired for this, they're built for this. You don't come into the US programme and hide in the shadows - you come in and you're in the spotlight right away."

The winners of Friday's game will face England in Lyon on Tuesday after the Lionesses beat Norway 3-0 in the first quarter-final on Thursday.

France to go 'full throttle'

France have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in five of the last six major tournaments, going out on penalties to Germany at the last World Cup.

"We have had quarter-final defeats haunting us for a while. That might be the case again, we don't know, but we have things to prove," said France coach Corinne Diacre.

"When you play against the US I will have a lot less work to do in my team talk, there will be no motivation. The girls are absolutely firing from that perspective - full throttle.

"It is massive to come up against the US, the team with the most success in the women's game. But there is no pressure. Quite the opposite."

France midfielder Amandine Henry has established herself as the team's leader having taken over the captaincy from centre-half Wendie Renard, scoring the winning goal in extra-time as the hosts beat Brazil in the last round.

The Lyon team-mates both scored as France began their campaign with a 4-0 win over South Korea, and now they aim to emulate their male counterparts, who won the World Cup for a second time last year.

"We want to write our own chapter in the history of the women's game," said Henry, 29.

The temperature is expected to hit 35C on Friday but should drop to around 28C by kick-off in Paris (20:00 BST).

Midfielder Lindsey Horan is set to return for the US in place of Julie Ertz after only being used as a late substitute in their hard-fought last-16 win over Spain while striker Alex Morgan, the tournament's joint-top scorer with five, hopes to get back in the goals having not registered since their opening game - a record 13-0 win over Thailand.

France striker Eugenie Le Sommer is not fully fit but is still expected to feature. After scoring against South Korea and Norway in the group stage she is just five goals behind Marinette Pichon's French record of 81.