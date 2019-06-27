Ross County: Josh Mullin can thrive in Scottish Premiership - Stuart Kettlewell

Josh Mullin scored 14 goals and provided 21 assists last season

Ross County winger Josh Mullin can have a "major impact" in the top flight this term after a stellar season in the Scottish Championship, says co-manager Stuart Kettlewell.

Mullin, 26, scored 14 goals and offered 21 assists as County won the title, having been part of the Livingston side that won promotion the previous year.

He has now signed a contract extension with County until 2021.

"We see Josh as an asset to the club," Kettlewell said.

"We think he's somebody whose career is going I the right direction. He's never played in the Premiership before but if you look at his figures, he's up there with anybody else.

"We have a belief that will translate to the Premiership."

Mullin himself says he is confident he can continue to make an impact after securing a third promotion in a row, after two with Livingston.

But the winger puts his development down to the his managers, the rest of the club, and being in the Highlands.

"It's a place that's brought out the best in me," Mullin said.

"It's going to be a different kind of test for us this season in the top division. Last season were on a high because we were winning, this season is not going to be as easy and bubbly.

"If I get into the same positions, I'm confident to be able to take those chances. I'm not saying it's going to be 14 goals and 21 assists, but I'm feeling confident, even if it is going to be a much tougher test."