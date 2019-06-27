Eintracht Frankfurt set to take over iconic women's team FFC Frankfurt

FFC Frankfurt most recently won the Uefa Women's Champions League in 2015

FFC Frankfurt, Germany's most successful women's football club, are set to be taken over by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

FFC are seven-time German champions and four-time Champions League winners.

If the deal is completed it would see FFC renamed as Eintracht Frankfurt Women from the 2020-21 season.

"We are extraordinarily happy that Eintracht Frankfurt have decided to try and go with us under one roof," said FFC general manager Siegfried Dietrich.

Despite FFC Frankfurt's history of success, they had lost ground in recent years on rivals backed by major men's clubs, such as VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich. Last season they finished fifth in the women's Bundesliga.

Discussions about the merger began 18 months ago and Eintracht board member Fredi Bobic said the current Women's World Cup highlights the growing interest in women's football.

"As one of the original members of FFC, I am absolutely delighted with this outcome," he said.

"The keen spectator interest and very good TV viewing figures for the current World Cup underline the growing significance of women's football over recent years."