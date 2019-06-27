Marcus Maddison: Barry Fry says Hull 'can't afford' Peterborough winger

Marcus Maddison has scored 43 goals in 190 league appearances for Peterborough

Peterborough United hope to open contract talks with winger Marcus Maddison amid interest from Hull City, says director of football Barry Fry.

Championship side Hull are managed by Grant McCann, who worked with Maddison during his time in charge at Posh.

Maddison, 25, scored 10 goals last term and has a £2.5m buyout clause in his deal, which expires next summer.

"No disrespect to Hull City [but] I don't think they're in a position to even compete for that money," Fry said.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "I don't think Hull can afford him so the sooner it dies the better for me, or they put their money where their mouth is."

Maddison, who signed from Gateshead in 2014, was put on the transfer list by Peterborough last summer and missed the start of last season due to interest from West Brom, which eventually waned.

He has 12 months remaining on his existing contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"He's got more assists than anybody in the whole country over the last four years, [so] we're not going to sell him cheap just because he's in his last year," Fry said.

"He's a genius this guy and we want to get in the Championship as much as anybody. We've got a hell of a chance with him, and little or no chance without him."