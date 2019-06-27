Match ends, Spain U21 4, France U21 1.
European Under-21 Championship: Spain beat France to reach final
-
- From the section Football
Spain came from behind to cruise past France 4-1 and set-up a European Under-21 Championship final with Germany.
Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring but Marc Roca and Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain in front at the break.
Dani Olmo extended Spain's lead within two minutes of the restart and Borja Mayoral rounded off an impressive performance in Reggio.
Spain will be looking to avenge their 2017 final defeat by Germany in Udine on Sunday (19:45 BST).
West Ham's new £24m signing Pablo Fornals was influential for Spain, who have recovered from a defeat in their opening Group A game against Italy.
France - who had only conceded one goal before the semi-final - will now face Romania in the third-place play off.
The Romanians led Germany 2-1 at half-time in their semi-final but conceded two late goals to lose 4-2.
Line-ups
Spain U21
- 1Sivera
- 15AguirregabiriaBooked at 81mins
- 5Núñez GestosoBooked at 90mins
- 2Vallejo
- 20FirpoBooked at 14mins
- 6RuizBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMerinoat 85'minutes
- 21Roca
- 19Olmo
- 10CeballosSubstituted forSolerat 74'minutes
- 22Fornals
- 11OyarzabalSubstituted forMayoralat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Martín
- 4Meré
- 7Soler
- 8Merino
- 9Mayoral
- 12Vallejo Galván
- 13Simón
- 14Zubeldia
- 16Lirola
- 17Pedraza
- 18Mir Vicente
- 23Martín Fernández
France U21
- 23Bernardoni
- 13DagbaSubstituted forAmianat 22'minutes
- 4Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 3Ballo-Toure
- 6TousartSubstituted forDembeleat 58'minutes
- 10Guendouzi
- 8Aouar
- 22Reine-Adélaïde
- 11MatetaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forThuramat 71'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 12Ikone
Substitutes
- 1Larsonneur
- 2Amian
- 7Del Castillo
- 9Dembele
- 15Sarr
- 16Prevot
- 17Niakhaté
- 18Sissoko
- 19Caci
- 20Thuram
- 21Ntcham
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain U21 4, France U21 1.
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Spain U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo following a corner.
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Paul Bernardoni.
Attempt saved. Núñez (Spain U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross.
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Fode Ballo-Toure.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Soler (Spain U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (France U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Ikone.
Booking
Núñez (Spain U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Núñez (Spain U21).
Moussa Dembele (France U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (Spain U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Offside, France U21. Houssem Aouar tries a through ball, but Moussa Dembele is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Houssem Aouar (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Mikel Merino replaces Fabián Ruiz.
Foul by Marc Roca (Spain U21).
Matteo Guendouzi (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Martín Aguirregabiria (Spain U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marcus Thuram (France U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martín Aguirregabiria (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Thuram (France U21).
Marc Roca (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (France U21).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Spain U21).
Corner, France U21. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Carlos Soler replaces Dani Ceballos.
Substitution
Substitution, France U21. Marcus Thuram replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Ikone (France U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Ikone (France U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Marc Roca (Spain U21).
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (France U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Spain U21 4, France U21 1. Borja Mayoral (Spain U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Marc Roca (Spain U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Paul Bernardoni.
Attempt saved. Borja Mayoral (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.
Corner, France U21. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Borja Mayoral replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.