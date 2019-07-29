Scottish League One 2019-20: Predict the final league table

League One

Falkirk are heavy favourites for the Scottish League One title with the bookmakers after recruiting almost a whole team of Championship players, but can anyone challenge them?

Raith Rovers, who missed out in the play-offs last term, are likely to be among their closest challengers, while promoting Clyde are also being tipped heavily.

At the bottom, there are any number of teams who might struggle, with no standout relegation candidate.

Choose how you think the division will finish and share your selections with your friends.

Scottish League One table

How will the Scottish League One table look at the end of the season?

