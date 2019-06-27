Frank Fielding: Millwall sign goalkeeper after Bristol City exit

Frank Fielding made 181 appearances for Bristol City after joining from Derby County in June 2013

Millwall have signed goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

The 31-year-old was released by Bristol City in May after six years and 181 appearances for the Ashton Gate side.

The Lions have not disclosed the length of contract the former England Under-21 international has signed.

"I think I'm coming into my peak years as a goalkeeper now. I'm always looking to improve, to try and get better, and I think this is the place for me to do that," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.