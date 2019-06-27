Scott Booth: Head coach commits to Glasgow City until 2021

Booth led Glasgow City to their 12th straight title last season

Glasgow City can "get even better on and off the park," says head coach Scott Booth after signing a new two-and-a-half year deal.

Booth has won the league title in each of his four seasons in charge of the 12-in-a-row SWPL1 champions.

City top the table halfway through the current campaign and had five players representing Scotland at this summer's Women's World Cup.

"Scott fits Glasgow City brilliantly," said club manager Laura Montgomery.

"He is a great coach and it is evident the improvements he has brought to many of our talented players. His league record speaks for itself, but most importantly he works really well with the squad, he gets the best out of them."

Former Aberdeen Scotland striker Booth, 47, is "delighted and privileged" to commit to club until the end of 2021.

He joined in 2015 after a year as Stenhousemuir manager and led City to the treble - league, Scottish Cup and Premier League Cup - in his first campaign.

"The future of Glasgow City is looking very bright," he added. "I am delighted to be a part of it."