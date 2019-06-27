Match ends, Germany U21 4, Romania U21 2.
European Under-21 Championship: Germany score twice late on to beat Romania and reach final
-
- From the section Football
Holders Germany scored two late goals to beat Romania 4-2 and reach the European Under-21 Championship final.
Nadiem Amiri's low 20-yard finish gave Germany the lead but two goals by George Puscas earned Romania a 2-1 half-time lead in Bologna.
Puscas levelled with a penalty, awarded after a video assistant referee check, before heading his country ahead.
Luca Waldschmidt's penalty made it 2-2 before he put Germany ahead in the 90th minute, Amiri adding the fourth.
Romania, who finished with 10 men after Alex Pascanu was sent off in the closing moments, have been a revelation at this tournament, beating both England and Croatia, and looked on course for a shock before Germany fought back to make the final.
The game was played in extreme heat in Italy and was stopped four times to allow players from both sides to have water breaks.
Forward Lukas Nmecha, who played in the Championship for Preston on loan from Manchester City in 2018-19, came on as a substitute for Germany.
Germany will meet Spain or France in the final in Udine on Sunday (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Germany U21
- 1Nübel
- 3Klostermann
- 4TahBooked at 47mins
- 5BaumgartlBooked at 25mins
- 14Mittelstädt
- 19NeuhausSubstituted forNmechaat 79'minutes
- 6EggesteinSubstituted forMaierat 89'minutes
- 8DahoudSubstituted forKochat 90+4'minutes
- 7Öztunali
- 10Waldschmidt
- 18Amiri
Substitutes
- 9Nmecha
- 11Richter
- 12Müller
- 13Eggestein
- 15Anton
- 16Serdar
- 17Uduokhai
- 20Koch
- 21Maier
- 22Löwen
- 23Schubert
Romania U21
- 1Radu
- 6Manea
- 5Nedelcearu
- 4PascanuBooked at 90mins
- 3Stefan
- 21BalutaBooked at 90mins
- 17CicaldauSubstituted forCiobanuat 69'minutes
- 8Man
- 10HagiBooked at 50mins
- 19IvanBooked at 35minsSubstituted forComanat 55'minutes
- 9PuscasSubstituted forPetreat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Boboc
- 7Coman
- 11Petre
- 12Cabuz
- 13Grigore
- 14Dragomir
- 15Ghita
- 16Nedelcu
- 18Rus
- 20Ciobanu
- 22Olaru
- 23Vlad
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany U21 4, Romania U21 2.
Attempt missed. Andrei Virgil Ciobanu (Romania U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Romania U21. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Goal!
Goal! Germany U21 4, Romania U21 2. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Robin Koch replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.
Booking
Tudor Baluta (Romania U21) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Alex Pascanu (Romania U21) is shown the red card.
Lukas Nmecha (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Pascanu (Romania U21).
Goal!
Goal! Germany U21 3, Romania U21 2. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Germany U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Arne Maier replaces Maximilian Eggestein.
Booking
Alex Pascanu (Romania U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lukas Nmecha (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Pascanu (Romania U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Romania U21. Adrian Petre replaces George Puscas.
Attempt missed. Lukas Nmecha (Germany U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Tah.
Alexander Nübel (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Puscas (Romania U21).
Foul by Maximilian Mittelstädt (Germany U21).
George Puscas (Romania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Germany U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.
Attempt saved. Dennis Man (Romania U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristian Manea.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Lukas Nmecha replaces Florian Neuhaus.
Delay in match (Germany U21).
Foul by Levin Öztunali (Germany U21).
Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Romania U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Ionut Nedelcearu.
Attempt blocked. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Florian Neuhaus (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Puscas (Romania U21).
Corner, Romania U21. Conceded by Timo Baumgartl.
Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Germany U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Jonathan Tah (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Romania U21. Andrei Virgil Ciobanu replaces Alexandru Cicaldau.
Offside, Germany U21. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt tries a through ball, but Levin Öztunali is caught offside.