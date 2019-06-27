European Under-21 Championship: Germany score twice late on to beat Romania and reach final

Romania's George Puscas (second right) has scored four goals - including three penalties - at the European Under-21 Championship

Holders Germany scored two late goals to beat Romania 4-2 and reach the European Under-21 Championship final.

Nadiem Amiri's low 20-yard finish gave Germany the lead but two goals by George Puscas earned Romania a 2-1 half-time lead in Bologna.

Puscas levelled with a penalty, awarded after a video assistant referee check, before heading his country ahead.

Luca Waldschmidt's penalty made it 2-2 before he put Germany ahead in the 90th minute, Amiri adding the fourth.

Romania, who finished with 10 men after Alex Pascanu was sent off in the closing moments, have been a revelation at this tournament, beating both England and Croatia, and looked on course for a shock before Germany fought back to make the final.

The game was played in extreme heat in Italy and was stopped four times to allow players from both sides to have water breaks.

Forward Lukas Nmecha, who played in the Championship for Preston on loan from Manchester City in 2018-19, came on as a substitute for Germany.

Germany will meet Spain or France in the final in Udine on Sunday (19:45 BST).

