Gordon Strachan: Dundee agree deal with former Scotland boss

By Tyrone Smith

BBC Scotland Sport

  • From the section Dundee
Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan left his role as Scotland head coach in 2017

Former Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan has agreed to become technical director with relegated Dundee.

Strachan, who began his playing career at Dens Park, has been out of football since leaving the national post at the end of 2017.

An official announcement is expected by the Scottish Championship club over the coming weeks.

Dundee promoted youth coach James McPake to manager after Jim McIntyre's exit following their relegation.

The Dens Park club revealed at the time that they were in discussions with Strachan about the 62-year-old being appointed to an advisory role.

Edinburgh-born former winger Strachan came through the youth ranks at Dens Park and made 91 appearances before moving to Aberdeen in 1977.

