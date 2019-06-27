Joe Morrell: Lincoln City sign Bristol City midfielder on season-long loan

Joe Morrell
Joe Morrell helped Bristol City reach the FA Cup fifth round in 2018-19

Lincoln City have signed Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut for the Ashton Gate side at the age of 16, made four appearances for the Championship side last season.

The Wales Under-21 international is the Imps' first summer signing.

"As soon as I heard about the interest it was a move I was very interested in and I'm pleased to be here," he told the club website.

