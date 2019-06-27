Brighton favourite Bruno joins coaching staff

Bruno made 234 appearances for Brighton before announcing his retirement in May

Brighton have confirmed Bruno has joined the club as a senior player development coach.

The fans' favourite announced his retirement from playing in May and joins Graham Potter's backroom staff.

Potter signed a four-year deal as head coach on 20 May and brings Bruno, 38, in to work closely with new players.

Potter said: "I am aware of Bruno's influence at the club, both on and off the field, and we're delighted he's agreed to stay on in this new role."

Since joining the club from Valencia in 2012, the right-back made 234 appearances for Brighton and was part of the squad which gained automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2016-17 Championship season.