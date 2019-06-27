Conor Washington: Northern Ireland forward signs for Hearts

Washington has four goals in 20 caps for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland forward Conor Washington has signed for Hearts on a two-year deal.

Washington joins on a free on 1 July after a season with Sheffield United.

The striker made 16 appearances without scoring last term as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

He joined United for £2.5m last summer after 14 goals in 98 games across two-and-a-half seasons with QPR in the Championship and has also played for Peterborough and Newport County.

Washington, who has 20 caps, works under Hearts and Northern Ireland assistant Austin MacPhee with the national team, where Tynecastle full-back Michael Smith is a team-mate.

He is Hearts' second summer signing after the arrival of Livingston centre-back Craig Halkett.