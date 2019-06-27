Neto: Barcelona sign Brazilian goalkeeper from Valencia for £23m

Neto made 47 appearances for Valencia in all competitions last season

Barcelona have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Valencia for an initial 26m euros (£23.3m), plus 9m euros in add-ons.

Neto joins the La Liga champions on a four-year deal as a direct replacement for Jasper Cillessen who joined Valencia for 35m euros on Wednesday.

The deal will keep the 29-year-old at Barcelona until the end of the 2022-23 season.

A buyout clause has been set at 200m euros (£179m).

"The Brazilian goalkeeper has a large presence between the sticks," Barcelona said in a statement on their club website.

"His height, at almost two metres, combined with his agility, make Neto a goalkeeper who gives strikers very little net to shoot at."

Neto made 47 appearances for Valencia in all competitions last season, keeping 10 clean sheets in La Liga to help them finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.