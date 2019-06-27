Sean Longstaff: Manchester United target Newcastle United midfielder

The 21-year-old has impressed at St James' Park after making his debut in December 2018

Manchester United are set to continue their summer investment in youth by trying to sign Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to reshape a squad that tailed off badly after an excellent start under the Norwegian last season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to complete his £50m move from Crystal Palace after Thursday's medical.

United signed 21-year-old Daniel James from Swansea earlier this month.

It is understood Solskjaer is also keen on Longstaff, another 21-year-old, who impressed at St James' Park after making his debut in December 2018, only to have his season curtailed by a knee injury.

In pursuing a policy of trying to sign younger players who can develop at Old Trafford, Solskjaer believes he is following a policy that proved successful under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the former striker himself an example after he arrived as a relatively unknown 23-year-old from Molde in 1996.

United are trying to sign an experienced central defender, although their chances of signing England's Harry Maguire are reduced significantly by Leicester's demands, which are understood to be more than the £70m fee that put the Red Devils off a similar deal 12 months ago.

Of their more established stars, striker Romelu Lukaku remains the most likely to leave.

Inter Milan are keen on the £75m former Everton forward but it is not clear whether the club now managed by Antonio Conte, who wanted to sign Lukaku when he was at Chelsea, can put together a deal that would be financially acceptable to the United hierarchy.