Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Man Utd sign Crystal Palace defender in £50m deal

Aaron Wan-Bissaka played in 35 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace in the 2018-19 season

Manchester United have signed England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a £50m deal.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Palace last year, has agreed a five-year contract that will earn him up to £80,000 a week.

United are paying £45m up front, making Wan-Bissaka the club's fifth-biggest signing, behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel di Maria and Fred.

He is the club's second summer recruit, after Daniel James joined from Swansea.

Wales international James, 21, cost £15m.

Wan-Bissaka, who has been on international duty this month at the European Under-21 Championship, joined Palace's academy when he was 11.

The defender was on £10,000 a week at Selhurst Park, the lowest-paid player in Palace's first-team squad.

His transfer was delayed by final negotiations between the clubs, which ended with Palace securing a 10% sell-on clause if Wan-Bissaka leaves United for more than £50m.

The deal is yet to be formally announced by the Old Trafford club.

