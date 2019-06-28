Aaron Wan-Bissaka: The rapid rise of Man Utd's new £50m right-back

By Harry Poole

BBC Sport

Split image of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his first and last games for the Crystal Palace senior team
Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his senior debut for Crystal Palace on 25 February 2018

"There wasn't much choice. If he hadn't played, I don't know who would have played there."

The words of Roy Hodgson as a dire injury crisis paved the way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, then aged 20, to make his first senior appearance for Crystal Palace against Tottenham in February 2018.

Just 16 months later, the former forward has joined Manchester United for £50m, becoming the sixth most-expensive defender of all time.

It has been a rapid rise for the Croydon-born England Under-21 international.

So, how did he get here?

The training session that changed it all

Signed by the Palace academy aged 11, Wan-Bissaka began his path to Old Trafford as a goalscorer, and originally "didn't like defending".

But he struggled to really catch the eye as he progressed through Palace's youth teams, and Kevin Keen - the club's first-team coach from 2016-17 - said: "I had seen him do OK without pulling up any trees."

A player shortage in 2016 gave Wan-Bissaka his first opportunity - he was called upon to plug a gap in the under-23s, who were short of a right-back during pre-season.

That is when he came up against Wilfried Zaha, who by then had returned to the club after a brief move to Manchester United.

"Wilf didn't get past Aaron once," said Keen. "He's such a cool customer, nothing fazes him."

Wan-Bissaka - of Congolese decent - assumed his new role for the under-23s in 2016-17, but the transition did not come naturally at first.

"I didn't really enjoy it as much because I couldn't go forward," Wan-Bissaka told the Palace matchday programme.

"At times it is difficult not to attack. Yannick Bolasie was my inspiration when I was younger because he used to power forward and attack players. He gave me advice."

And of the "training session that changed his life", Wan-Bissaka said: "It was a turning point. Everyone was surprised. To keep up with Wilf meant something."

Thrown in at the deep end

If 2016-17 changed his life, 2017-18 brought about Wan-Bissaka's real breakthrough - or "baptism of fire" as Hodgson later described it.

Having unsuccessfully approached Hodgson about a potential loan move, and with 12 senior players out injured, Wan-Bissaka's first-team debut came on 25 February.

After that debut against Spurs, he faced Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in three of his next four appearances. Quite a start.

"I wasn't nervous because I have been waiting for this for a long time," said Wan Bissaka.

He did admit playing against United was "a little daunting" - but little more than a year after saying it felt a "big achievement" to be playing against Paul Pogba he is now a team-mate of the Frenchman.

International honours followed - Palace's Young Player of the Season secured an England Under-20 call-up in March, with promotion to the under-21s following in August.

'Palace's diamond'

A rapid rise, then, but the 2018-19 season did not start well for Wan-Bissaka.

He was sent off just 165 minutes in after bringing down Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - yet even then he left the field to rapturous applause.

And the setback was brief - the Eagles' lowest-paid first-team player kicked on, with stellar performances that led to him being described as "a diamond" and "a must for Manchester United".

Palace's Player of the Season award followed and a return to his primary school in New Addington demonstrated his accelerated jump to role model.

Describing his new-found fame as "weird", the 21-year-old said: "I want them to think that there's always a chance. Back then I didn't see one until my dad changed me and made me work hard."

His reward is a five-year contract at Manchester United that will earn him up to £80,000 per week. His hard work paid off.

One of Wan-Bissaka's former youth teammates posted this photo on Twitter
One of Wan-Bissaka's former youth team-mates posted this on Twitter

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you