Ryan Williams: Portsmouth to re-sign Australia winger from Rotherham United

Ryan Williams was unable to keep Rotherham in the Championship last season

Portsmouth will re-sign winger Ryan Williams when his current contract at Rotherham United expires on 1 July.

Australia international Williams, 25, started his career in England with Pompey, making six appearances before moving to Fulham in July 2012.

He had spells at Oxford, Barnsley and then the Millers, scoring 13 goals in 152 first-team career games, with one goal in 41 matches last term.

"He's an attacking winger," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

"He can play on either side and ensures we have good competition in that area.

"Ryan's just made his debut for Australia, but has been in England for many years now and established himself."

