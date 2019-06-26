Jay Dasilva: Bristol City sign Chelsea defender on permanent basis for undisclosed fee

Jay Dasilva played 32 games for Bristol City while on loan last term

Championship side Bristol City have signed England under-21 international Jay Dasilva from Chelsea on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old defender played 32 games for the Robins on loan from the Premier League club this past season.

Dasilva, who is currently in action at the under-21 European Championships, was a regular for Chelsea's under-23s but did not play for the first-team.

"Jay proved to be such a great fit for us," boss Lee Johnson said.

He told the club website: "He is a young English player, with fantastic ability, and he will only become a better player."

The signing follows Lloyd Kelly's move to AFC Bournemouth for £13m.

