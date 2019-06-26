Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker scores in friendly after months out of action
-
- From the section Celtic
Leigh Griffiths scored on his return to the Celtic team in Wednesday's 6-1 friendly win over SC Pinkafeld.
Scotland striker Griffiths, 28, had not played since December because of mental health issues.
Mikey Johnston netted twice and Ewan Henderson, Armstrong Oko-Flex and Jack Aitchison also scored after Griffiths' equaliser in Austria.
And Ryan Christie, who missed the last six weeks of last season with facial fractures, started the match.