Dean Lyness: Goalkeeper rejoins St Mirren on two-year contract

Goalkeeper Dean Lyness has joined managerless St Mirren on a two-year deal five months after leaving.

The Englishman, 27, had a short spell with the Paisley side last season, playing four times, but was released in January and joined Raith Rovers.

St Mirren have been given permission to speak to former captain and Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin about replacing manager Oran Kearney.

"It is good to be back," Lyness told St Mirren's website.

"It is always a bit strange. I have been in the position before where I have went back to a club that I have previously been at.

"I am here to push Vaclav Hladky. He had a great second half to the season and I'm fully respectful of that and I am sure we will bring the best out of each other. That's all you look to do as a goalkeeper."

