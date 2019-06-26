Mikael Ndjoli: Gillingham sign AFC Bournemouth striker on season-long loan

Mikael Ndjoli scored five goals in a loan spell at Kilmarnock last season

AFC Bournemouth have loaned forward Mikael Ndjoli to Gillingham for the entire 2019-20 season.

The 20-year-old, who came through the Brentford academy, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Cherries.

However, he played 31 games during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock last term and helped them qualify for Europe.

"The chairman and manager are incredibly ambitious people," Ndjoli told the Gillingham website.

"They are very determined to have a successful season and I was keen to be a part of that."

Manager Steve Evans added: "I first became aware of Mikael Ndjoli when I watched a very impressive Kilmarnock team last season under the leadership of Steve Clarke.

"I've had the opportunity to watch Mikael start games and come on and make a serious impact against the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen who are all huge clubs."

