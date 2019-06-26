Stephen Ward: Republic of Ireland defender joins Stoke City on one-year deal

Stephen Ward is reunited with manager Nathan Jones at Stoke, having played on loan at Brighton where Jones was a coach

Defender Stephen Ward has joined Championship side Stoke City on an initial one-year deal after leaving Burnley earlier in the summer.

The 33-year-old, who retired from international football in March after earning his 50th Republic of Ireland cap, spent five seasons with Burnley.

He helped the Clarets win the Championship title in 2016, having done likewise with Wolves in 2009.

"He's a wonderful player with great experience," said manager Nathan Jones.

"I've worked with Stephen in the past when he was on loan at Brighton and I know that technically he's very, very good."

Ward is Stoke's six summer addition, with Adam Davies, Liam Lindsay, Lee Gregory, Nick Powell and Jordan Cousins all joining the Potters on Tuesday.

