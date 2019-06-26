Elliott Hewitt: Former Notts County midfielder joins Grimsby Town

Former Ipswich midfielder Elliott Hewitt, who has had spells with Gillingham and Colchester, started his career with Macclesfield

Grimsby Town have signed versatile midfielder Elliott Hewitt on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who can also play at right-back, moves to Blundell Park after he left Notts County following their League Two relegation in May.

Hewitt, who played 154 games for Notts, said Grimsby is "perfect for me".

"I spoke to the gaffer after the season had finished, what he was saying excited me. It's something I wanted to get over the line," Hewitt added.

